Tech companies’ social contributions critical to fight against COVID-19

The entire world is facing the threat of COVID-19, and that has exposed both the strengths and the needs of many vital sectors of our society. This is especially true in areas like healthcare and education. In these difficult circumstances, the private sector’s collaboration with government efforts plays a pivotal role in supporting local communities as well as the wider ecosystems in which companies operate.

In particular, telecommunications and other tech companies need to consider their social responsibility now more than ever. Their role is not limited to just supporting their current customers. That is important, of course, but their responsibility extends to ensuring the stability of all communications and digital networks at a time when the pressure on those networks is increasing rapidly. This pressure is the result of remote working and learning practices, government curfews, a rise in e-commerce, and that people are simply spending more time online right now.

Of course most CSR initiatives do require some level of sacrifice. It is often about creating a kind of harmony between competing interests, embodied in profitability on one hand and the needs of society on the other. The steps taken by private companies should, therefore, align with their own resources or expertise. In this way, they can do what they do best while still having a positive impact on flattening the curve of COVID-19.

So far, the tech industry seems to have recognized their role and responded accordingly. Companies like Huawei, Amazon, Ericsson, Samsung, and many others have been able to show the role big tech can play during a crisis. That is in part because these companies and their technologies help other industries to be more productive and to work more efficiently. For example, the Chinese giant, Huawei, has unique capabilities in 5G, AI, cloud computing, and data analytics that can contribute to stabilizing the current situation and support relief efforts.

As such, we are expecting technology companies to be leaders in this current crisis. The fast development of technology has already contributed to solving some of our daily challenges. Today, businesses and schools are closed, conferences are cancelled, and people are quarantined at home. This is the best time for tech companies to showcase their value of their CSR programs.

At the same time, our nations must be open to the fact that these advanced technologies will come from all over the world. Now is a time to benefit from the advances brought by private companies regardless of their origin. As traditional supply chains are impacted by COVID-19, some actors may be inclined to promote conspiracy theories or levy accusations out of self-interest, but it is not the time for that.

Take something as simple as face masks. Recently a number of Chinese companies, including big tech company Huawei, donated millions of face masks to European countries where the virus is now spreading rapidly. While some cynics described these efforts negatively as “masks diplomacy”, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, has gone on record saying that he does not see an ulterior motive behind such donations, and that solidarity is the best way to tackle the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Whether based in Europe, China, or anywhere else, we should encourage the private sector to offer value to the public during these critical times in human history. For tech solutions in particular, the value is two-fold. Even after the current crisis is gone, societies can benefit from advanced technological tools adopted right now to fight COVID-19. The integration of 5G, AI, cloud Computing, IoT and big data analysis lead to new digital systems being used in healthcare and education, for example, will serve society for not just months, but years ahead.

Private companies can play a positive role during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it really comes down to one thing: cooperation. Whether it is cooperating with other industries, local governments, or international bodies, that spirit of collaboration is vital to swiftly implement the solutions needed for social and economic functions to continue as best as possible. To ensure societies’ wellbeing, companies need to further drive their CSR policies and programs and proactively add value to governments’ efforts during the current crisis.