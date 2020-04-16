Clothing brands step in to make protective gears

Pakistani local clothing brand Sapphire has announced to donate protective gear for healthcare professionals to combat COVID-19 after Asim Jofa, Maheen Khan, Deepak Perwani, lulusar and Outfitter.

Taking to their Instagram handle they said that they have decided to donate protective kits to healthcare professionals working tirelessly to serve this nation.

“Currently, we’re facing a situation that no one could really prepare for. In response to the current outbreak of #covid19, Sapphire has decided to donate protective kits to healthcare professionals working tirelessly to serve this nation,” the post read.

“We believe it to be our responsibility to do whatever we can, in these dire times, to help our country go through this crisis. We are truly grateful to all workers on the front line, making us and the country cope up with times which are really uncertain,” said Sapphire.

The brand also remarked that the general public should also do their bit to fight the global pandemic. “While we’re doing what is in our capacity, we urge you to play your part because only together we can beat this,” the post further shared. “Thank you for your love and support,

Sapphire Family.”

Earlier today, red carpet designer Maheen Khan also delivered around 300 facemasks to Karachi’s Indus Hospital. She thanked Sapphire for donating all the fabric for our mask production. In Lahore, the famous brand Fatima Salamat announced that they will also be joining the efforts of other designers and will be making free of cost full-body protective suits. Taking on their Instagram account they said that, “Team #FatimaSalamat has come forward to prepare free kits for doctors and national heroes to keep them protected so they could return back home safely.”

The said that if any NGO /Hospital / Armed force members are in need of kits, they can contact them to get free kits delivered at their doorstep. On April 14, Pakistani fashion label Saira Rizwan also announced that they’ve completed the production of 4,000 masks and 500 protective suit kits for the invaluable people working selflessly on the frontline, in hope that their little contribution may help in this fight against COVID-19. The brand added that these protective gear will be given for free to the hospitals in poor areas of the city where supplies are short or people have an affordability problem.