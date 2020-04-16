IMF approves major debt relief to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved immediate debt service relief for 25 countries including Pakistan on Thursday to help them address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday confirmed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to give a one-year relief to Islamabad as the country grappled with coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister’s remarks follow the announcement of the G20 nations on Wednesday to give one-year debt relief to world’s poorest nations as they struggle to financially cope with the coronavirus pandemic

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to IMF for debt relief for developing countries which was accepted by the Fund. IMF has announced it would give one-year relief to 70 developing nations including Pakistan,” Qureshi said.

The beneficiary countries are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.