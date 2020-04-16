Coronavirus: India charges Tableeghi Jamaat chief with culpable homicide

India has brought charges of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, against the chief of country’s Tableeghi Jamaat for holding a gathering last month that led to a big jump in coronavirus cases, police said.

According to a spokesperson, the Delhi police initially filed a case against the chief of country’s Tableeghi Jamaat – Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi – for violating the ban on the public gathering but had now invoked the law against culpable homicide.

The spokesperson also said that earlier police had filed an FIR against the Tableeghi chief, now Section 304 has been added, which carries a maximum punishment of a 10-year prison term.

The development comes after Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi completed the quarantine period. The chief was last seen on March 28 and later claimed through an audio message that he was in self-isolation.

The Tableeghi Jamaat is one of the world’s biggest Sunni Muslim proselytising organisations with followers in more than 80 countries.

Authorities said at the beginning of the month that a third of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases at that time were either people who attended the Tableeghi gathering or those who were later exposed to them.

India’s tally of coronavirus infections has since jumped to 12,380, including 414 deaths, as of Thursday.

In the coronavirus hot spot of Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group’s gathering, according to the city government data on Wednesday.

The Tableeghi administrators earlier said many of the followers who had visited its offices in a narrow, winding lane in Delhi’s historic Nizamuddin quarter were stranded after the government declared a three-week lockdown, and the centre had to offer them shelter.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have cautioned against fanning communal tension by laying the blame for the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group.