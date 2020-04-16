NASA discovers Earth-size habitable planet

The astronomers of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have uncovered a potentially habitable Earth-sized exoplanet.

According to details, the new planet, named Kepler-1649c, is 300 light-years away from the earth. Out of more than 2,600 exoplanets spotted by NASA’s Kepler space, the newly discovered planet is the most similar in size and temperature to our own planet Earth.

Exoplanets are those found orbiting stars outside of our solar system and scientists have recently uncovered the planet in archival data collected by Kepler.

“Out of all the exoplanets found by Kepler, this distant world – located 300 light-years from Earth – is most similar to Earth in size and estimated temperature,” a NASA press release says.

“This newly revealed world is only 1.06 times larger than our own planet. Also, the amount of starlight it receives from its host star is 75% of the amount of light Earth receives from our Sun – meaning the exoplanet’s temperature may be similar to our planet’s, as well.”

“This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found,” said NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen.

Still, there’s a lot experts don’t know, like what kind of atmosphere Kepler-1649c has what the planet’s surface temperature is.

But based on what scientists do know, this newly discovered planet is “especially intriguing” as they look for worlds with potentially habitable conditions.