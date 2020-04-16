Govt taking all possible steps to halt spread of coronavirus: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the federal government was taking all possible steps to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement came during a meeting with Punjab’s Minister for Industries Mian Aslam in Islamabad today (Thursday).

PM Imran further said that the government was also cognizant of the difficulties faced by the low-income groups including laborers and workers due to the lockdown.

The Prime Minister also said that the government has shared comprehensive SOPs with the provinces for the industries in order to ensure the protection of the workforce.

PM Imran also directed the provincial minister to stay in contact with the business community to ensure the implementation of these SOPs.

“While there is a need for caution, there is no need for panic,” Khan advised the public. While urging the people to follow basic hygiene and precautionary measures, he assured them that the health of the people is the government’s foremost priority. He also tweeted that he would address the nation soon and that he is “personally overseeing measures to deal with Covid-19”.