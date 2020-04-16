Governor Sindh to hold discussions with traders in Karachi today

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will hold a meeting with the traders today over the reopening of the businesses in Sindh’s capital.

The traders’ organizations earlier announced on Tuesday to revive their business activities in the city from Wednesday. Later it was delayed for two days on the commissioner Karachi’s pledge.

In a meeting today, the governor Sindh will assure the traders for the solution of their problems and acceptance of due demands. It is said that Commissioner Karachi earlier assured the traders for a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, but reportedly the meeting could not be scheduled due to CM’s routine.

A number of traders had reached the Saddar mobile market and tried to open their shops, but they were not allowed.

“There is an ambiguity regarding opening of the markets” the police officials said and added that shopkeepers would be allowed to open their shops, if they receive permission letter from the concerned authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Traders Alliance Chairman Jamil Ahmed Paracha had announced to open all markets across the province from April 15 (Wednesday).