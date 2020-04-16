Pakistan expected to get debt relief from 1st May: FM Qureshi ...

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asserted that Pakistan is expected to get debt relief from 1st May.

In a statement issued today (Thursday) regarding debt relief from G-20 countries and IMF, FM Qureshi said, “Nearly seventy countries including Pakistan would benefit from it.”

The foreign minister also announced, “Pakistan will also get major relief from the International Monetary Fund.” He also said that the relief would be for a period of one year.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world leaders and institutions to restructure loans of the developing countries to cope with the coronavirus challenge. He said this will enable the developing countries to divert their resources to the protection of lives of the people and make their health systems more effective to respond to the challenge.

He said this appeal of the Prime Minister was endorsed by the UN Secretary General, the IMF and the G-20 countries.

Earlier today, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a global initiative for debt relief to developing countries.

In a virtual news briefing, UN chief’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, “The prime minister’s initiative is in the same spirit as the secretary-general’s own position.”