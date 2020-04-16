Tour de France to be held in August after COVID-19 delay

The Tour de France, that was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be now held in August this year.

The Tour de France earlier become the latest major sporting event to be affected by the virus outbreak as the large gatherings are banned until at least mid-July in the country.

According to French media, the three-week tour will now be held from 29th August. However, the event organisers have not yet commented on the reports of a new date.

Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta would follow the Tour in a revised calendar and the men’s road race at the world championships in Martigny, Switzerland, would go ahead as scheduled on Sept 27.

Tour general director Christian Prudhomme has said riders will need two months after the lockdown ends to prepare for the race.

The race’s route is over 3,000km long, with roughly 500,000 fans lining the roads each day. Suggestions the Tour could be held without the supporters had been ruled out.

“The Tour de France is 3000km of smiles,” Prudhomme said regarding roadside gatherings. “We won’t run a Tour de France without the fans.”

There are only 176 riders on a Tour, but the whole event involves around 4,500 people, with team staff, police and media all moving every day.

France has reported 147,863 coronavirus cases while the virus death toll has reached 17,167. It is to be noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed.

Moreover, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, FIFA also postpo