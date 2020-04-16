UN Secretary-General backs PM Imran’s call for virus debt relief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a global initiative for debt relief to developing countries.

In a virtual news briefing, UN chief’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, “The prime minister’s initiative is in the same spirit as the secretary-general’s own position.”

The spokesperson said, “Mr. Guterres believes that debt relief must be an important part of the response to coronavirus, including immediate waivers on interest payments for 2020.”

