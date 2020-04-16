Ricky Ponting shares Shoaib Akhtar’s spell as fastest he ever faced

Ricky Ponting known as one of the best batsmen in world cricket Ponting has called former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he ever faced.

The spell from Shoib Akhtar in 1999 at Perth was the fastest he faced and even his batting partner Justin Langer does not want to face Akhtar, Ponting the other day called Andrew Flintoff over in 2005 at Edgbaston as the best he had faced in his illustrious career.

Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end. pic.twitter.com/JhhuEwXrAc — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 15, 2020

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of the over and wrote: “Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end.”

Incredibly, the searing spell of bowling came with Ponting on 179 having guided Australia from trouble at 4-54 to a position of dominance. He would go on to make alongside Justin Langer who notched 144.

Akhtar was one of the fastest bowler ever to grace a cricket field, regularly delivering the ball at speeds well in excess of 150kmp/h.

His battle with Australian spearhead Brett Lee for the title of world’s fastest bowler was one of the gripping battles in Test cricket during the early 2000s.