Iranian vessels come dangerously close to US military ships

Eleven vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the US military has said, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”.

While such interactions have occurred occasionally in the past, they have largely stopped in recent months and years, and this incident comes at a time of increased tensions between the two countries.

Video of #IRGCN vessels conducting dangerous & harassing approaches on U.S. naval vessels in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf. pic.twitter.com/zL9VKQ0eiQ — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) April 15, 2020

According to the statement, the Iranian ships approached six US military ships while they were conducting integration operations with Army helicopters in international waters.

Iranian officials did not immediately comment, but the country’s semiofficial Fars news agency acknowledged the incident.

The close approach at sea came as armed Iranian speedboats boarded and then briefly detained the Hong Kong-flagged chemical tanker SC Taipei in the Gulf of Oman, directing it to Iranian waters before allowing it to proceed.

In a series of incidents last year, the U.S. accused Iran of attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf and Iran seized the British-flagged tanker Stena Bulk and held it for several weeks. The British Royal Marines later seized an Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, in waters near Gibraltar.

Earlier this year, the US killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a drone strike in Iraq.

Iran retaliated on January 8 with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Al Asad base where US forces were stationed.