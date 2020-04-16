WHO expert warns of four deadly waves

Prof. Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization’s Center on Public Health and Human Rights, said outbreaks in the developing world could lead to future epidemics even after the current one is brought under control.

Covid-19 has swept across Asia, Europe, and North America in recent months, but is yet to infect significant numbers of people in Africa or the subcontinent.

While virus cases among Africa’s 1.3 billion people total more than 16,000, health experts have said the continent is weeks behind the US and Europe in the pandemic and the rise in cases looks alarmingly similar to Europe’s.

Fears have been raised about the likely ability of governments and health system in lower-income countries to contain or combat the coming outbreak.

The professor was speaking following a decision by President Trump to withdraw US funding for the WHO over perceived leniency towards China and the Chinese Communist Party.

Announcing the decision yesterday, Trump said: “Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death.

“This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage.