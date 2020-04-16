Japan firm offers brilliant idea to avoid ‘coronavirus divorce’

An enterprising Japanese short-term rental firm is marketing its empty apartments as a way for stressed couples to get some time apart during the virus lockdown.

“Please consult with us before thinking about ‘coronavirus divorce’,” the Tokyo-based Kasoku urges customers, offering its Airbnb-like fully-furnished units as “temporary shelters” for people to escape the family, whether to work or just get some peace and quiet.

Japan’s government has declared a state of emergency in seven regions over the virus outbreak. While the measures do not include prohibitions on going out, people have been asked to avoid unneccessary outings, schools are closed and many people are working from home.

Earlier reports claimed that the divorce rate has gone up considerably in China after the country was put under lockdown.

Russia also announced that no marriage or divorce can be registered till June 1 during the pandemic.

Notably, Japan does not have a curfew-like situation, but the government has ordered people to stay home unless going out is necessary for buying grocery or medical purposes. Most people are working from home, leading to discord between family members, especially couples.

The Kasoku currently has 500 units, mainly in central Tokyo. As soon as couples walk in, they are given free consultation for half-an-hour so that they can sort out any problem they might have.

The situation is such that even public broadcaster NHK has dedicated a programme in its breakfast show to give tips on avoiding fights between couples when they are stuck inside the house due to coronavirus.

Japan currently has little representation for women in the political sphere. It ranked 121 out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum this year in giving representation to women in decision-making.