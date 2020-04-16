World Wrestling Entertainment announced furloughs as it grapples with financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite being classified as an “essential service” by Florida’s government and continuing live performances without audiences.

WWE had released a number of its wrestler-performers. Among them were Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico.

Kurt Angle, the WWE Hall of Famer who retired and had been working backstage as a producer, was also let go. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” WWE said in a tweet”. Some of the released talent responded to news on Twitter. I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

“It’s affecting people’s lives. It’s affecting people’s jobs. It’s affecting the way people make a living,” said Maverick in an emotional Twitter video posted after his release was announced. “It’s not about a title anymore. It’s about my life. It’s about the fate of my family, paying my bills.”

Pro sports were added to a list of businesses permitted to stay open in an April 9 memorandum to include “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience … only if the location is closed to the general public.”

The amendment allows World Wrestling Entertainment, run by CEO Vince McMahon in the Orlando area, to continue putting on shows — without fans.

WWE announced that had it made various moves to cut costs and improve cash flow, including: reducing the salaries of executives and board membes; decreasing operating expenses; cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting; and deferring spending on the construction of the company’s new headquarters for at least six months.

WWE cut a slew of performers, including ones known professionally as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Anderson and Gallows were both involved in the WrestleMania card earlier this month that largely included taped matches in an empty arena.