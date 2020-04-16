Govt’s financial assistance for people beyond politics: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme is being carried out regardless of any political affiliation besides ensuring utmost transparency and merit.

In a meeting with Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haleem Adil Sheikh, the prime minister said the federal government is taking every possible step to provide relief to general public during the tough times. He said the government is cognizant of the problems faced by the people, and termed poverty another big challenge along with Covid-19. He said the government is formulating a strategy to address the situation keeping in view the economic problems of the people.

He lauded the spirit of youth of the country in joining Corona Relief Tiger Force and stressed contribution of philanthropists to help the government mitigate the situation amid epidemic. He urged the political figures to motivate the affluent to help the needy and deserving during particular situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation has shown immense resilience in fighting the challenge of coronavirus and helped each other, besides the support extended by social welfare organizations to the downtrodden.

In a meeting with a delegation of Sailani Welfare Trust, the prime minister said welfare organizations with a passion to help humanity are the real strength of a society. He said the government alone could not fight the challenge of coronavirus, however expressed commitment to reach out to the deserving people through philanthropists and welfare groups. He lauded the efforts of Sailani Welfare Trust for helping the government set up 112 soup kitchens to feed the poor and needy.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the activities of Sailani Trust, including provision of free meals and education to the needy.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Social Protection and Focal Person for Shelters Naseem ur Rehman were also present. The All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) has donated Rs 50 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Representatives of All Pakistan Textile Manufacturing Association (APTMA) Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan om Wednesday at the PM Office and presented the cheque for the Fund. The prime minister appreciated the donation from APTMA in the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM’s Covid-19 Relief Fund on behalf of the foundation, a brief statement of the PM Office issued here said.

Meanwhile, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday. According to the PM Office, the matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.