No gathering for Ramazan moon sighting, says Fawad

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 24 as per the lunar calendar and the Muslims will observe the first day of fasting on April 25 in the country.

Chaudhry said there had been a plan to gather people for the moon sighting. However, it has been called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which health experts say can be prevented by avoiding public congregations. “Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman is our elder and I respect him but he cannot even see such a big moon, how can he see the tiny coronavirus,” he said on Twitter. “We have brought to the attention of Ministry of Religious Affairs [and Interfaith Harmony] that if the head of your ministerial committee pokes fun at the government’s orders, what can you expect from others?” he further said. “As for Ramazan, the moon will be sighted on April 24 and the first roza [fast] will be on April 25. We had earlier planned to gather to see the moon but the corona [virus] has cancelled all congregations,” he went on to say. “God willing, if we get a chance next year, we will schedule chaand raat festivities,” he added.

On Tuesday, ulema from various schools of thought had declared that the lockdown would no longer be implemented at mosques, with Mufti Muneeb saying Tarawih prayers and Itikaf would continue as per schedule and that those going to the mosques should practice social distancing. Mufti Taqi Usmani had urged the government to not arrest people from within mosques. “All those who have been arrested [for coming to mosques] should be released,” he had said, adding that worshippers should wear masks and perform ablution at their homes before coming to the mosques. He had said offering congregational prayers in Ramazan was obligatory for a Muslim. The elderly and sick should not come into the mosques and pray indoors instead, the cleric had added.