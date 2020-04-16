PM reprimands Zafar Mirza over ‘unserious’ conduct in Supreme Court

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza over exhibiting ‘unserious behaviour’ in the Supreme Court (SC), reports emerging on Wednesday revealed.

At a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, the prime minister expressed his anger, saying the SAPM was not able to effectively present government’s efforts in dealing with the coronavirus before the apex court. The prime minister was of the view that it was Dr Mirza’s responsibility to present a comprehensive report before the top court regarding the measures adopted by the government to fight coronavirus. He said the federal government has always respected judiciary and honourable judges and that any irresponsible attitude towards the apex court will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took a very strong notice of the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled for, immoderate and intemperate language is being used against the superior judiciary and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). The prime minister has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to look into the malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the laws, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

Meanwhile, report said appointments of PM’s advisors and special assistants are set to be challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday (today). The move comes days after Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned the presence of a large number of unelected advisors and special assistants in the prime minister’s cabinet.

The petitioners, two lawyers, are set to file a petition under Article 184(3) of the constitution. The federal government and all PM’s advisors and special assistants are being made respondents in the case. The petition argues that the appointments were made against the constitution, further maintaining that Rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, is ultra vires and against the constitution. “The federal government has no authority to appoint any unelected person as advisers and SAPMs [special advisers to the prime minister] with the status of federal minister and minister of state,” the petition maintains.