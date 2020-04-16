Local transmission emerging as major factor in spread of coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said the local transmission has emerged as the dominant factor in Covid-19 spread during the last few days, with a ratio of 54 percent of total reported cases.

At a briefing here, Dr Mirza said due to government’s effective and prompt steps and preventive measures by citizens, the fatality rate is still low in the country as compared to the global figures. He said the experts had projected the possibility of 18,000 positive cases in Pakistan by April 15, but fortunately the reported cases are close to 6,000, even less than one third of the estimate. Similarly, 107 deaths had been reported in the country so far against the projected figure of 216, he added.

He pointed out that there is still threat of spread of disease, and urged the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stem coronavirus in the country. He asked the citizens to persistently follow protective measures in line with health officials’ directions to avoid carrying coronavirus and check any spread due the local transmission.

Mirza said the government did its best to control the disease, adding that the federal government has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have also been shared with the provinces for their implementation by the manufacturing units, retailers, shops and industries, which are being opened from now onward. He said that the World Health Organization’s recommendations are also included in the SOPs. He added it will be the responsibility of owners and employers to ensure implementation of all required preventive measures including social distancing and avoiding rush of customers.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said unanimity must reflect in the decision-making process regarding the current coronavirus crisis in the country. He said the coronavirus situation may be different in Karachi as compared to Nawabshah, adding that the situation on ground can be different in different parts of the country. “Once we’re done with coronavirus [crisis], we would have plenty of time to point out mistakes of each other,” he said.

Umar said the government has to make decision for the entire population and not just a few thousands. “If you ask me to make a decision for Germany, I would come to a different conclusion. Our ground reality is very much different,” he explained. The minister said the situation is much better in Pakistan than it is in several developed countries. “You have to think globally and act locally,” he added.