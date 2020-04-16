Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment to category-2 commences

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash program has commenced disbursements to the second category of beneficiaries.

All of them have been enrolled through 8171 SMS service. They were declared eligible based on their profiling checks in the national socio-economic database as well as the wealth profiling checks. Dr Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation visited the cash distribution campsite at IMCG Girls College located at G-10/4, Islamabad and interacted with beneficiaries who had come to collect their payments. Each one of them had a customized message on their phone addressed to them with their names to visit the nearest payment centre on April 15, 2020 and collect emergency cash handout of Rs 12,000.

Briefing media about these Ehsaas category-2 beneficiaries in need, Dr. Sania stated, “Each one of these beneficiaries was either the wife of a labourer whose livelihood has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis or is a domestic helper herself who has been laid off by the employers. Without any food, they are at the brink of running out food rations. So, these Rs 12,000 come to them at a very critical time.”

Dr. Nishtar also thanked the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and district administration, Islamabad for their facilitation in securing and managing queues and crowds at the designated campsites. Dr. Nishtar also spoke to the retailers and informed them about the Cabinet’s decision yesterday on the waiver of advance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents. She urged them to do an effective crackdown against corruption.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment notifications will go to new Ehsaas Emergency Cash recipients registered through 8171 in a staggered manner over the next seven days. In the initial batch, women will get payments and in next batches, men will start getting payments.

To-date, 83.61 million SMSes have been received. The analysis is underway and the deadline for registration is April 19, 2020 midnight. To-date, Ehsaas has disbursed Rs. 37.608 billion emergency cash to 3.134 million deserving families.