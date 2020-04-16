Qureshi contacts Chinese counterpart, discusses coronavirus situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where they exchanged views on coronavirus crisis and matters related to mutual interests.

Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had suggested to the international community to restructure loans to the developing countries in order to support the states in overcoming the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the suggestion was presented to allow the developing countries to utilise their limited resources to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Qureshi praised G20 forum to consider the suggestion to halt the debt payments by the world’s poorest nations amid the pandemic crisis. He also urged to expand the facility for debt payments as there was a need to bring a new economic plan for helping the developing nations.

Qureshi said that such countries will get benefitted by the decision of G20 forum for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world’s poorest nations.

During the telephonic conversation, the foreign ministers have agreed to continue consultations between both countries to fight COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world’s poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.