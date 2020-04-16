66 COVID-19 suspects admitted to Ayub Teaching Hospital so far

As many as 66 corona suspects have been hospitalised at the Ayub Teaching Hospital during the last month, out of which nine were declared corona positive while two of them who were in critical condition have died, said Professor Dr Umer Farooq, Chief Executive of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) & Dean Ayub Medical College, while talking to the media on Tuesday.

Dr Umer Farooq said that they had discharged two corona positive cases after their complete recovery whereas other positive cases have been treated in the hospital. “Right now we have six patients admitted in ATH while two of them were confirmed corona positive while laboratory report of others is awaited” he informed. Total 71 beds isolation ward is established in ATH beside 11 bedded isolation ward for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed four more positive cases were brought in Ayub Teaching hospital on Tuesday after their positive reports and all the four are from one family, Muhammad Pervez s/o Ali Zaman hail from Nathiagali who came back from Nepal along with Tablighi Jamat was declared COVID positive along with his wife and two sons. Police & health teams rushed to their village at Mallach and shifted the family to the hospital.

According to Daily Situation Report, COVID-19 positive cases in Hazara have increased to 55 whereas 631 suspects were declared negative out of a total of 811 suspects of Corona were reported from three out of eight Districts of Hazara. The majority of the suspects out of which were declared negative were facing pollen allergy or seasonal illness as this was the worst time for those patients who have the background of respiratory problems. Health experts say that the allergy symptoms also include sneezing, itching, watery eyes, coughing, breathing difficulty, wheezing and asthma attacks. Interestingly most of 811 suspect cases, very limited number were hospitalized or remained in quarantine centres.

It may be noted that most of the quarantine centres have no facility except having Beds & Patients prefer to quarantine at their residences instead of official Quarantine centres established by the government as no health care staff has been deputed there says one of the relatives of the suspected coronavirus patient.