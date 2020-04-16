PFA inspects more than 36,000 food points since March 20

To ensure the provision of quality food items during the lockdown, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continues its operation in different areas of the city to check the quality of the food and health of workers. According to the data available with Daily Times, the authority has checked more than 36,000 food points since March 20, 2020 and fined 207 worth 1.06 million rupees collectively for sailing substandard items. The authority has also sealed one food point and issued warring to the four points to improve their quality and hygienic condition. PFA also established check posts at the entry points to check the quality of milk coming from other cities. The authority has destroyed 58-hundred-liter sub-standard milk whose samples were failed when tested. Similarly, 383 KG meat, 45 hundred-liter cold drinks, 23 hundred-liter Juices and 1090 KG spices were also destroyed during the operations at different areas of the city. The authority has also received 178 fresh applications for the trade licensing while 793 pending applications for license was also processed during this period. Due to the corona epidemic, the authority is also checking the temperature of labour / workers of the food points to make sure the provision of safe food item. All the workers checked during the lockdown period were found normal. PFA spokesperson said, the authority will continue its operations during the lock down to make sure the safe and healthy food item to the citizens.