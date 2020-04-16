Police distribute food packages among members of transgender community

Police on Wednesday distributed food packages among the needy and deserving members of the transgender community at their doorstep.

According to a Rawalpindi police spokesperson, in pursuance of initiative taken by the Inspector General of Police Punjab to provide Ration to daily wages workers and needy families suffering from financial issues due to Corona lockdown, Rawalpindi police has so far distributed more than 1700 food packages among the transgender persons, widows, Christian community and deserving families from various segments of society.

Due to lock down Rawalpindi police has taken notable steps to reach out the deserving families and started the initiative by providing relief package to the widows at their door step.

On the occasion of Easter, police also provided relief package to needy Christian community and yesterday food packages were distributed among the transgender facing financial issues due to lockdown. The steps taken by Rawalpindi police are being appreciated by all sections of society and are being liked by grater segment of society on social media also.

Moreover, Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal department with the cooperation of Rawalpindi Eye Donor Association (REDO) has so far been distributed thousands of Rashan Bags in urban and remote areas of Rawalpindi to facilitate deserving persons who had been badly affected due to lock down situation.

Giving details, Director Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal Muhammad Aslam Maitla informed that philanthropists and representatives of NGOs contributing in relief activities and consignments of essential daily use items were being sent in different areas to help out unemployed persons.

Muhammad Aslam Maitla appreciated the whole hearted support of REDO management in collection of essential consumer items and their despatched to the concerned persons.

Secretary General REDO Haroon ur Rasheed assured that the organization has focused on getting maximum donations with the help of REDO friends and it is encouraging that huge quantity of daily use items were being collected to accommodate maximum number of deserving people.