Sarwar urges opponents to shun politics over COVID-19

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon the opposition to change its behaviour and instead of doing politics over corona pandemic, it should support the government in this regard. Victory against coronavirus will not be success of a party or the government but of 220 million Pakistanis. Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking measures to fight out corona with all sincerity. In this time of difficulty, we all move forward with a sense of kindness for the distressed humanity.

He was talking to CM Complaint Cell Vice Chairman Nasir Salman, Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and delegations from various districts at the Governor’s House Lahore on Wednesday.

Sarwar cited that America and other countries despite having billions of dollars resources are not succeeding against corona. “We should save ourselves and 220 million Pakistanis from coronavirus for which it is necessary to stay homes and follow the government advisory/guideline in this regard. I do appeal to opposition parties that this is not politics time but to fight corona pandemic jointly.”

The nation and history will never pardon the political party that plays politics over corona. Government is utilizing all resources to protect people from corona, as this is the time to serve the distressed humanity and all have to play a due role to control corona. The opposition’s attempt to divide the nation at this time of trial is very unfortunate. In this time of difficulty, we all move forward with sense of kindness for the distressed humanity. Appreciating the role of Rescue-1122 in the war against coronavirus, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that rescuers of Rescue-1122 are playing an exemplary role in supplying ration to the poor at their doorstep. When all institutions will work together, then it will definitely help ensure speedy and transparent distribution of ration among the deserving families.