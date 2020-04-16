Abdullah Qureshi’s tribute to the front-liners — ‘Daro Na’ instills hope in these difficult times

As the whole country is in lockdown practicing social distancing as the world fights with the Coronavirus pandemic, our beloved artists and singers are making all efforts to keep the citizens hopeful and sane in these dark times with their heartfelt content.

Abdullah Qureshi, a well-known songwriter, singer and music composer, has released a special song as a tribute to all the frontline warriors who are tirelessly providing their services to help the nation fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The song “Daro Na” honors doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers, soldiers, journalists, and others who are working day and night to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. Composed by Abdullah in collaboration with Mosa Javaid, Daro na begins with a salute to all the front line fighters. A voice-over at the beginning of the video says, “Jinke Haathon main hai shifa, jo humare kal ke liye apna aaj qurban kar rahay hain, unn be laus sipahiyon ko humara salam…”

The essence this adds to the song is commendable as it is very heart moving and relates well to the situation and combines the concept and focus of the entire lyrics.

The music video begins with Abdullah Qureshi himself, followed by Aijaz Aslam, Rehmat Ajmal, Karachi Vynz, Usman Mukhtar, Amar Khan, Sabeena Syed, Bilal Ali from Kashmir the band, and many more.

The short clips of recordings by various actors, influencers, models, and YouTubers do not only make this video exceptional but shine a light on the fact that all over the country, everyone is proud of our medical staff, our soldiers and policemen. All the people in this video have shown their gratitude with their presence, and it will forever be embossed in our hearts.

During this challenging time, Abdullah Qureshi has efficaciously put everyone’s feelings into words by enlightening the hardship and the heroism of the doctors of Pakistan. He begins the song by mentioning the quiet streets and the strange emptiness of these moments. His lyrics are humble, yet they hold a heavy and intense meaning. Furthermore, he’s added a few encouraging lines that make the song equally powerful. It reminds us that there is light waiting for us at the end of this dark tunnel; we just have to push through.

The music composition and the instrumental is absolutely remarkable. Abdullah has done a terrific job of creating the perfect music to embolden. There’s intricacy that creates an aura of unity amongst the citizens. He never fails to give us quality content, and even this time, he has used the given platform to spread positivity and hope among the citizens of Pakistan.