Four international songs to beat lockdown blues

“Lean on me” — Written and recorded in April, 1972, American singer and songwriter Bill Withers’ “Lean on me” is about drawing strength from people around you and taking the right step forward.

“I will survive” — Gloria Gaynor’s song has been regarded as the quintessential break-up song by many. However, in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lyrics of the track also reminds us that ‘this too shall pass.’

“Ain’t no mountain” — This Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell number is a romantic song. And it is flashy, cheesy and all things nice.

“Saturday night” — Not every number in this listicle has to rise to the occasion and provide meaning to your life. Some tracks just exist to spread joy. WHIGFIELD’s “Saturday Night” fits that bill and how.