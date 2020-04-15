Yasmeen Rashid confirms recovery of 93 COVID-19 patients in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday confirmed that a total of 93 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Punjab.

Dr, Yasmin Rashid said that 93 patients from Mayo and Expo Centre Field Hospital have been discharged to date.

She further said the government had allocated separate hospitals in Punjab for corona patients to protect other patients and paramedic staff. Moreover, corona affected patients need to be treated with extra care.

Responding to the ease in the imposed lockdown, she said that steps are being taken to provide relief to the daily wage earners. She earlier urged the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and stay indoor during the lockdown.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients soared past 3,100 with 1,380 cases in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 191 in Balochistan, 206 in Gilgit Baltistan, 78 in Islamabad, and 14 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed over 49 lives while at least 175 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under a lockdown for the third consecutive week.

The situation remains fluid and we’re updating stats as soon as new figures are officially released.