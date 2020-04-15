GB govt to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) administration has begun to plot the gradual unwinding of their lockdowns across the region after more people recovered from the novel COVID-19.

Adviser to GB chief minister on Information Shams Mir said Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has put forward the recommendations for easing the lockdown during National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

He said currently there are 75 active COVID-19 patients in the region out of total reported cases of 233. Mir added overall 155 people have recovered after contracting the COVID-19 and three died from the disease.

He said the rate of new cases reported from GB and recoveries made by the old patients is satisfactory.” He, however, said that there were still chances of COVID-19 spreading thus and the provincial and centre were on the same page to fight against the epidemic.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says provincial government is working hard to control spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, he said decision about lockdown would be made today keeping in view the recommendations of a special committee of GB government.

Addressing the nation after a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC), the prime minister said the government had made the tough decision of imposing lockdown in the country which was very well implemented due to the cooperation of the people.