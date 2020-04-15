IPL set to be postponed indefinitely as India extends lockdown

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition is set to be postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the country extended a lockdown on its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3 on Tuesday.

The eight-team league, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was initially deferred until Wednesday before India announced a three-week lockdown last month.

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel did not take calls or reply to a Reuters message to comment on the possible dates of the tournament.

According to Indian media reports, there is no clarity at the moment surrounding the future of IPL 2020. The BCCI will review the situation only after May 3 when the Indian government comes up with further guidelines regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier on Sunday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the board would keep monitoring developments but that it can’t say anything regarding the current situation.

He further said, “It’s just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL,”

Under the lockdown in India, only essential businesses, such as groceries and pharmacies, are allowed to remain open and city transport services are limited to emergency staff, while all trains and flights have been suspended.