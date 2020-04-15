Sindh Minister assures to take govt on-board in decisions making

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has assured that the provincial government will take the federal government on-board in decision making over tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government still felt that the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and spread was going to worsen after the current decisions.

He also urged citizens to act responsibly by staying at home as the country has bigger problems at hand dealing with coronavirus.

The minister said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) laid out by the government would be ensured with regards to easing the lockdown in place to control the virus’s spread.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah warned the people of the province that 20 per cent of tests conducted during the last 24 hours came out positive for COVID-19, which he said is the “highest average in the world”.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 5,984 on Wednesday, while the death count jumped to 107, according to the national dashboard.

During the last 24 hours, the medical facilities conducted 3,157 tests while the total number of COVID-19 tests stands at 69,928.

The total count of COVID-19 cases includes 2,945 patients in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 248 in Balochistan, 131 in Islamabad, and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The total number of fatalities due to the deadly virus stands at 28 in Punjab, 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35 in Sindh, 02 in Balochistan, 03 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 01 in Islamabad.