Pakistani ulema say prayers in mosques will resume

Ulema and religious scholars from across Pakistan on Tuesday announced that mosques would immediately reopen for Friday and five-daily mass prayers, and would implement precautionary measures advised by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Mufti Taqi Usmani, former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, said a meeting of representatives of religio-political parties and ulema had decided that prayers would now resume at mosques, as he listed the precautionary measures mosques are claiming they’ll implement.

Proper distancing between individuals and rows during congregational prayers would be ensured, said Usmani, as he urged people to also return to their homes as soon as prayers were over. He said the elderly should also pray at homes.

Usmani also urged the government to not arrest people praying in mosques. “All those who have been arrested [thus far] should be released,” he said.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman said the lockdown did not apply to mosques. He said ulema would make arrangements for Friday prayers and for tarawih prayers in Ramzan.

The announcement to defy government restrictions on mosques comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced exemptions for several industries, including construction, as well as businesses deemed ‘low risk’ for the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, over 53 senior clerics of Rawalpindi and Islamabad belonging to the Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia held a meeting in Jamia Darul Uloom Zakria here to discuss the ban on prayer congregations.

The Monday meeting attended by clerics representing various seminaries, banned groups, proscribed persons and political and non-political parties, warned the authorities against the ban and said government leaders should abide by religious norms and seek forgiveness.

The warning came before the government could come up with a plan to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holy month of Ramazan.

Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarvi, president of the Jamia Darul Uloom Zakaria in Islamabad, said, “The closure of mosques, shutting down Friday prayers and Taraweeh is unacceptable to the countrymen.”

Lal Masjid”s cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz also continued to challenge the authority of Islamabad Capital Territoty (ICT) administration by openly flouting the stipulated precautionary measures.

Every week, Aziz releases footages of huge congregations gathered for Friday prayers, denouncing the restrictions imposed by the government. As a result, the number of mosques organising large Friday congregations is increasing in Islamabad.