Trump freezes WHO funds as world weighs lockdown lift

Donald Trump ordered a freeze on funding for the World Health Organization for “mismanaging” the coronavirus crisis, as world leaders weighed easing lockdowns that threaten to tip the global economy into a second Great Depression.

Notably, the death toll from the pandemic has topped 125,000, with nearly two million people infected by the disease that has upended society and changed lives for billions around the globe confined to their homes.

Leaders across the world are agonising over when to lift lockdown measures to jump-start devastated economies but still avoid a second wave of infections.

Trump’s attack came as the US counted a fresh record of 2,228 victims over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nevertheless, Trump vowed to reboot large sections of the world’s top economy “very soon,” saying the US would reopen “in beautiful little pieces”, with the hardest-hit areas like New York taking slightly longer.

It is unclear whether the president has the authority to unilaterally halt funding for an international institution such as the WHO. Congressional Democrats have argued he doesn’t.

Notably, the White House budget office has concluded that Trump has several options for withholding the funds without congressional approval, including ordering agencies to reroute the money to other related purposes.

The president has been sharply critical of the WHO. In a news conference a week ago, Trump said the WHO was slow to respond to the crisis and repeatedly said the organization has been “China-centric.”

“They could have called it months earlier,” he said then. “They would have known and they should have known and they probably did not. So we’ll be looking into that very carefully.”

The WHO has opposed travel bans, primarily because of their resulting economic fallout.

The U.S. is the single largest contributor to the WHO. Its assessed contribution is 22% of total members’ assessed contributions, while China’s is 12%.

The U.S. pays significantly more than its assessed contributions in additional voluntary contributions. That 22% assessed contribution has been stable for years, but voluntary contributions have fluctuated depending on global health crises and U.S. political priorities.

The WHO also receives funding from nonprofit organizations, foundations, companies, universities and governmental alliances. After the U.S., the next three largest WHO funders in 2018-2019 were the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the United Kingdom.

After Trump threatened last week to pull funding, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged world leaders not to politicize the pandemic, saying it would result in only “many more body bags.”