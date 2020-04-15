Lockdown extended; low-risk industries allowed to operate

Easing restrictions for various low-risk industries and sectors, including construction, chemical manufacturing, fertilizers, mining, glass manufacturing and some others, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government has decided to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another two weeks.

In a televised media briefing about various decisions taken during the National Coordination Committee (NCC), the prime minister said the decision to extend the lockdown, which is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, has been taken with consensus and in consultation with all the provinces. He, however, added that keeping in view the hardships and unemployment faced by daily-wagers and small businesses due to the lockdown, it has been decided to open the construction industry and other low-risk sectors.

He said the government, through an ordinance to be issued on Wednesday, will also announce a historic stimulus incentives package for the promotion of construction industry and creation of job opportunities in the country. Referring to the issue of undue price hike of essential food items caused by smuggling and hoarding, he said the government will introduce another ordinance in a day or two to check the illegal acts. Under the proposed ordinance, he said, the people involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential and basic food commodities, including wheat, will be dealt with sternly. The prime minister warned that the government will not only take action against the managers involved in hoarding but will also catch the owners.

The prime minister said as the holy month of Ramazan is round the corner, he will soon hold a meeting with Ulema and religious scholars of different schools of thought to reach a consensus and have a national response on how to continue with religious activities and create a balance during the holy month in the wake of threat posed by COVID-19.

The prime minister said with the wheat being harvested across the country, there is no restriction on agricultural activities in the rural areas.

He said all the decisions in the NCC meeting were taken with almost consensus (98% consensus), except difference of views on some matters. The provinces, however, after the 18th Amendment have the powers to take decisions according to their requirements, without any interference from the federal government, he said.

Imran Khan said in the current situation, Pakistan has enough capacity, including healthcare facilities, personal protection equipment, ventilators, etc, to tackle the challenge. However, if there is any spike in the corona cases, the healthcare system will not be able to handle the situation, he warned.

He said Pakistan is fighting a war on two fronts, one against the COVID-19 and the other against poverty and unemployment caused by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the contagion. He also referred to the allocation of around $8 billion for the corona relief package by Pakistan, against the huge sums earmarked by the developed and rich nations, including $2,000 billion by the United States, and $1000 by Japan. He said the distribution of Rs 1,2000 among the 12 million poorest of the poor and deserving families under the historic and unprecedented Rs 144 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme indicates the government’s concerns about the poor and daily wagers affected by the lockdown. He said he is proud to claim that the emergency cash programme is apolitical and transparent, as the process of selection of the people eligible for emergency cash assistance is fully automated and does not involve any human intervention. He said 2.8 million families have so far received Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The prime minister said modalities are being discussed and finalized to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad in transits or lockdowns due to the outbreak of Covoid-19. He said since the people travelling back home from abroad, including the Zaireens (pilgrims), initially brought the coronavirus to Pakistan, the government in coordination with the provinces is making arrangements such as testing and quarantine facilities before bringing them back to the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government had formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all the shopkeepers, industries and construction sectors by including recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and provinces. He said the government will fully implement the SOPs in the larger interest of the people’s safety, besides smooth running of the businesses and industries.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar, while explaining details of the industries and business being opened from April 15, said the government has identified those industries and businesses to be opened which have low risk effects. He said the government has allowed opening of various industries from April 15, including chemical, e-commerce, software, cement, fertilizers, mines, minerals, drycleaner, nurseries, units of manufacturing agriculture machineries, glass manufacturing, and all exports industries with the condition of the Export Development Corporation of Pakistan will check their export orders,

Hamad Azhar said the construction sector will be opened in phases, and in the first phase, brickline and crush will be opened and later on crushing plants and bitumen plants will also be allowed to operate. He, however, said there are differences among the provinces about opening of the construction sites. It is, however, an ongoing process and the government will constantly review it, he added.

He said books and stationary shops will be opened with precautionary measures. He said the federal government had also recommended to the provinces to open shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, barbers and hawkers.

Special Aassistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf said the repatriation of Pakistani labour community in Gulf countries, released prisoners from various countries, Umrah pilgrims and those Pakistanis whose visas have been expired, is the government’s priority. He said the government has gradually allowed opening of air traffic from April 4 and in the last one week, some 2,000 Pakistanis have been repatriated from various countries. He said after opening of Islamabad International Airport, the government is opening six more airports from April 14 and after April 20, six more will be opened. He said 2,000 Pakistani will be repatriated from various countries by April 19, adding that after April 20, from 6,000 to 7,000 Pakistanis will be brought every week to their home country. He said a total of 35,000 Pakistanis want to come back from various countries and the government will repatriate all of them in a safe manner.