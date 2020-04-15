Coronavirus nationwide death toll crosses 100; 1,378 recovered so far

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients reached 5,829 on Tuesday, with 2,856 cases reported in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 800 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 248 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad, and 43 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far. The virus has claimed 103 lives while at least 1,378 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Two more patients of coronavirus succumbed to the deadly virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the province’s death toll to 37 on Tuesday.

A 70-year-old female patient was taken to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Monday, who passed away on Tuesday.

Another 60-year-old patient of COVID-19 breathed his last at a hospital in Peshawar. The deceased was a resident of Chuna Bhatti area of the provincial capital.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Balochistan, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed. With this, the number of cases in Balochistan has risen to 248. So far, 137 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.

The Balochistan government also confirmed that another patient of coronavirus has passed away, bringing the provincial death toll to two on Tuesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 66 new cases have been reported in the province. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,518 in Sindh.

He said four patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the number of deaths in the province to 35 and 103 in the country. In a video message, he said 1700 tests have been

Two private hospitals were sealed on Tuesday in Arifwala after two people, a doctor among them, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The assistant commissioner said a doctor and a patient were diagnosed with the contagion at these medical facilities. He said the hospitals were sealed to curb further spread of the deadly disease in the area.

The management of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has become active after detection of coronavirus in one of its senior doctors. The hospital on Tuesday sent samples of 122 doctors and the staff for the test.

At least 89 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in different jails of Punjab thus far. There are 59 confirmed cases in Lahore’s Camp Jail, 14 in Sialkot Jail, seven in Gujranwala, while nine inmates have tested positive for novel coronavirus in DG Khan jail.

Overall 527 tests were conducted in Lahore’s Camp Jail, out of which 59 tested positive. The authorities said that 1500 inmates have been shifted to different jails from the Camp Jail.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Tuesday that no new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the federal capital in the last 48 hours.

In a series of tweets, he said 300 suspected people were tested during this period. “Lock down is working. Door to door surveillance is working. Allah has been kind. 2000 international passengers have come out of which around 37 were positive,” he tweeted, adding that Bara Kahu, Rimsha Colony, and Shahzad Town were sealed, due to which the spread of the deadly disease has stopped. “Taramari Chowk is sealed. We are providing food to every house there. It’s a challenge but we have to take difficult decisions to save lives,” he added.