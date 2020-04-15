Ord against hoarding, smuggling in the offing

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his firm resolve to continue efforts for curbing the spread of coronavirus as well as take steps to save the people from poverty, starvation and unemployment in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the country.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was informed that an ordinance is being promulgated to control inflation in the country and ensure uninterrupted supply of items of daily use. The cabinet members recommended inclusion of strict punishments for hoarders and smugglers in the proposed legislation, she added.

She said the cabinet has ratified the Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions and that strict punishment will be given to those who hoard food items and grains, especially in light of the recent sugar and wheat crises. “The ordinance against hoarding and profiteering was a legal bid aimed at the lower-level implementation of the PM’s vision to provide relief to the people,” she stressed. “The cabinet was also informed that a report on energy has been received by the PM Office,” she added.

The SAPM said the cabinet was also briefed about the proposed legislation to provide facilitation to the construction sector. The cabinet, she said, congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar, her ministry and the Ehsaas team for the disbursement of cash assistance among the needy and eligible persons in a transparent and apolitical manner under the emergency cash relief programme.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister remarked that the Ehsaas Programme was started to give the deserving and needy persons their due right on merit and in a transparent manner. The prime minister also appreciated the performance of provincial governments and district administrations in the dispensation of Ehsaas project, she said. The SAPM said the provinces are playing a crucial role in the implementation of the programme on merit and transparently. It has been decided to appoint focal persons for smooth working of the programme, she added. She said the cabinet gave approval to the proposal of handing over the Margzar Zoo to the Islamabad Wildlife Board. An increase in the allowances of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners was, however, postponed, she said.