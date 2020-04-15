KSE-100 gains 190 points in a volatile session

Uncertainty has sent kSE-100 index looking to seek for a stable ground, as lack of positive economic triggers, recession fears and fast spreading covid-19 pandemic continues to rattle market sentiments. Pakistan Stock exchange benchmark kse-100 index rose 189.75 points during a volatile session recouping some of the losses a day after plunging about 1,000 points.

Investor sentiments were lifted after government announced to partially lift nationwide lockdown and some businesses were granted permission to operate. It acted as a much-needed positive trigger, which sparked speculation that Pakistan’s economy would soon return to normalcy.

The investor however, treaded cautiously which led to trading in a narrow range throughout the day. The sentiments remained subdued following International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projections that global economy is expected to shrink by 3% during 2020 due to covid-19-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a statement under the best-case scenario, the world is likely to lose a cumulative $9 trillion in output over two years, greater than the combined GDP of Germany and Japan. Last week MF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said about $8 trillion in fiscal stimulus being poured in by governments to stave off collapse is not likely to be enough.

The KSE -100 Index settled at 31,222-mark in today’s volatile trade i.e o.61% higher than previous session. The Index traded in a range of 453.28 points or 1.46 percent of previous close, showing an intraday high of 31,394.79 and a low of 30,941.51.Total volume traded for the index was 105.60 million shares.

Sectors that propped up the index were Cement with 61 points, Commercial Banks with 47 points, Textile Composite with 41 points, Pharmaceuticals with 32 points and Automobile Assembler with 22 points. Among the companies, most points added to the index was by Lucky Cement Limited which contributed 23 points followed by Millat Tractors Limited with 19 points, Nishat Mills Limited with 16 points, National Bank of Pakistan.

Sector wise, the index was pulled down by Food & Personal Care Products with 36 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 21 points, Investment Banks with 3 points, Leather & Tanneries with 3 points and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 2 points.

Global Markets

Global stock markets edged higher as investors looked for an exit strategy to coronavirus lockdowns. In US, Wall Street extended its gains as Major Stocks jumped as investors grew more optimistic about the coronavirus outlook while bracing for the start of the corporate earnings season. Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 400 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 2.2% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3%. Johnson & Johnson was the best-performing stock in the Dow while the S&P 500 was led higher by 3% rallies in tech, consumer discretionary and consumer staples. Amazon rose to an all-time high to lead the Nasdaq higher.

European stock markets also extended gains after resuming trading following Easter holidays. However, London’s FTSE-100 claimed losses British cinema operator Cineworld tumbled by more than 18%.Blue chip stock British American Tobacco also slumped 3.38% on reports of a US criminal probe.

In Asia, stock markets closed higher over china’s exports data, which revealed Beijing’s exports for March dropped less than the earlier estimates. Analysts had forecast shipments to drop 14% from a year earlier. Financial markets breathed a sigh of relief after customs data showed overseas shipments fell 6.6% in March year-on-year, improving from a 17.2% slide in January-February, as exporters rushed to clear a backlog of orders after forced government production shutdowns.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3.13% to close at 19,638.81. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group recovered from an earlier drop of more than 3% to close 5.24% higher. The firm announced it expected its Vision Fund to book a loss of $16.73 billion. Mainland Chinese stocks also closed higher, with the Shanghai composite up 1.59% to around 2,827.28. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.56%.

Despite major stocks gaining ground, they failed to attract fresh rally as investors’ resort to park their stakes in safe haven stocks. Following the fresh trend, Gold prices surged to seven-year highs on rising fears over the scale of the impending economic downturn continue to drive investors away from risk. Spot gold climbed 1.5% to surpass $1,739 per troy in Europe, its highest point since October 2012.