‘The Quarry’ — Michael Shannon carries southern suspense thriller

The SXSW Film Festival is usually home to a variety of exciting new films. Their selections ooze with originality and the festival encourages filmmakers to bring forth their most creative and inspired projects to put on display. It’s a festival that prides itself on its immensely entertaining slate that relishes in a variety of genres. Unfortunately, due to the unpredictability of COVID-19 and how quickly the virus has spread, SXSW was officially canceled this year for the first time in its 34-year history. As heartbreaking as this was, many individuals still strived to get their highly-anticipated features seen. Scott Teems’ latest film was among those in search of viewers and a place to eventually call home after the chaotic closure of the festival. Although The Quarry feels lackluster in its execution, it’s an intriguing story of redemption that’s largely carried by a captivating Michael Shannon.

Based on the novel by Damon Galgut, The Quarry centers on a drifter, who is only ever known to viewers as The Man. Not much is known about The Man, only that his past is littered with some very dark secrets and he’s seemingly on the run from something. While en route to a small Texas town to start a new job at the local church, a preacher by the name of David Martín offers The Man a ride after discovering him passed out on the side of the road. Martín also appears to have a checkered past, as evidenced by the numerous bottles of liquor he’s chugging while driving. The two don’t necessarily click, and after stopping at a rest stop, the preacher’s good intentions — stemming from a want to grant The Man forgiveness for what occupies his mind — take a terrifying turn when The Man’s disagreements with Martín lean into violent aggression, killing the helpless preacher in the process.

Horrified by what just occurred, The Man buries Martín in a nearby quarry, hoping that he’ll be forgotten about and he can move on with the rest of his life. In the process, The Man then takes Martín’s car and makes his way into the town nearby, posing as the preacher to avoid confrontation. However, not everyone is sold on this mysterious new preacher and his wise sermons centered on sin and forgiveness. A local sheriff named Chief Moore has his own suspicions about this new arrival, and his misgivings start to heighten once Martín’s body is discovered in the quarry. Although Martín is a stranger to everyone in this small town, The Man is certainly aware of who he is and what happened, causing tensions to rise once the Chief comes looking for answers.

The premise of this film boasts so much thrilling potential, but often, it feels as if Teems is holding back from unleashing its full power. The Quarry is very much a slow-burn, but rather than leaning into an explosive finale, it fizzles towards the finish line.