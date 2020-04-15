Six Bollywood tracks that will make your spirits soar

“Bhage Re Man” — The number appeared in the Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose movie Chameli. In the video, Chameli dances about in the rain and sings of her heart’s wishes and aspirations. It has been written by Sandesh Sandilya and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

“Chanda Re Chanda Re” — The AR Rahman song was composed for Prabhudheva and Kajol starrer Sapnay. At once romantic and soulful, this track was crooned by the talented Hariharan.

“Choti Si Aasha” — Roja has many wonderful and award-winning tracks. “Choti Si Aasha” is one of them. The song talks of heart and its many small and innocent wishes. The track was crooned by Minmini and composed by AR Rahman.

“Aawara Bhawren” — Yes, this listicle features two tracks from Sapnay. I remember singing this song in numerous school functions and even after decades, the number still evokes that feeling of being blissfully happy and at one with your surrounding.

“Kaisi Hai Ye Rut” — This song might not be as popular as other tracks from Dil Chahta Hai, but Srinivas’ soothing voice and the dreamy Akshaye Khanna video should serve as the perfect musical antidote to the lockdown blues.

“Humma Humma” — Remo Fernandes and AR Rahman, Bombay, 1995, Sonali Bendre — these are some of the few words that pop into my head as soon as someone mentions this upbeat song. Did someone say remix? What remix?