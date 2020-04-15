Sindh govt provides protective gear and kits to doctors in southern Punjab

On the special instructions of the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has distributed protective gear and kits to the hospitals of southern Punjab.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has expressed concerns over COVID-19 confirmation in the medical staff of Nishtar Hospital Multan. Gilani said that there are 37 COVID-19 patients in Nishtar Hospital Multan and out of them 27 are doctors. Several other medical staff has also been confirmed COVID-19 patient. The result of test of another 100 staff members of Nishtar Hospital are awaited, he said. Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that this is a tragic happening that in such a big number of doctors and other medical staff have been confirmed with COVID-19 in a single hospital. He said that medical staff in south Punjab has been working without safety gear including gloves which is a complete failure of Punjab government.

Gilani said that on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government of Sindh is distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals in south Punjab including Nishtar Hospital, Erdogan hospital and Quarantine. Sindh government also distributed protective gear and kits in the quarantine of district Jampur.

Gilani said that incapable governments have destroyed the best medical units in south Punjab. He demanded that like Sindh, federal and Punjab governments should enhance medical facilities. If the Covid-19 gets out of control then the current health system would not be able to face the situation, Gilani concluded.