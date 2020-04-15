Sikh community celebrates Baisakhi festival in a simple ceremony

A simple ceremony of the Baisakhi festival was held at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday. Baisakhi is a historical and religious festival in Sikhism and Hinduism. It is usually celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year and celebrates the start of the month of Baisakha. Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPCP) President Sardar Satwant Singh and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Dr Aamer Ahmed shared their best wishes for the local and international Sikh Sangat. Special prayers were carried out by the Sikh community for the safety and prosperity of the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus. This year, pilgrims from India and other parts of the world are unable to participate in the festival as the country is under lockdown – imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.