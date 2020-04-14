Panic in south Punjab

Apparently panic is spreading across south Punjab as not only a lot of people are testing positive for the coronavirus but doctors are also beginning to fall prey. This has been a big worry for a long time. Doctors and aid workers have complained throughout that they have not been provided adequate protective equipment to deal with the outbreak. That is also what pushed doctors in Quetta to come out on the streets a few days ago; when they were baton charged and arrested by the police. Their demand was simple enough to understand because not giving them the right kind of protective equipment actually amounted to giving unnecessary exposure to disease and death to them, their families and everybody else that they could come into contact with.

The Balochistan government’s response at the time, that protective clothing was only provided to doctors directly dealing with coronavirus patients, ought to have made some heads roll in the provincial setup. After all, who is to know if patients coming to hospitals for other problems are not carrying the coronavirus as well? Especially since corona positive cases are also coming to the same facilities. It was only after the military intervened and sent a good bulk of protective clothing to the province that matters calmed down. Now similar problems are appearing in Punjab. Hopefully whatever problems the doctors face there will be resolved before they too are forced to go to the extreme to have their voices heard.

Keeping doctors safe is about more than just containing the spread of the virus. That is so because if too many doctors are infected or, in an even worse case, lose their lives, then there would be that much fewer people to treat the rising number of positive cases. Doctors are the frontline warriors in this fight; something that even the army chief acknowledged recently as he paid homage to medical and aid workers. Therefore they must be equipped with all the facilities that fighting on the frontier requires. The matter in south Punjab should be looked into very urgently. And the doctors must be at the top of the priority list of people that need special care in these times; not just for their interest but for the wellbeing and safety of the whole country. *