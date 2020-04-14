BEEF Scholarships

Sir: The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) has announced scholarships for session 2019-20 for university students. However, the extended last-date for submission of the forms is April 20th, but the universities all over Balochistan remain closed till May 31st.Surely, it remains impossible for the students to submit their forms for the said scholarship on due-date. It is a request to concerned authorities to extend the deadline till the opening of the universities throughout Balochistan so that all deserving students can avail of the opportunity.

AZIZ DASHTI,

Kech