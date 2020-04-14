Pakistan first class cricketer Zafar succumbs to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz has passed away in Peshawar, aged 50, after losing battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease on late Monday night. Sarfaraz played 15 first-class and six List-A matches over the course of his domestic career, between 1988 and 1995. He was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital over the past three days. He was the brother of Pakistan’s former cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz, who had passed away 10 months ago after suffering from colon cancer. The PCB has expressed grief over the passing of former first-class cricketer Zafar from Peshawar due to coronavirus. It has also offered its sympathies to Zafar’s family and friends. Zafar, a left-hand middle-order batsman, made 616 runs from 15 first-class games for Peshawar. He also had 96 runs from six one-day games before retiring in 1994 and moving on to coaching both the senior and the Under-19 Peshawar teams in the mid-2000s. The novel coronavirus emerged in the central China city of Wuhan towards the end of last year and proliferated to almost the whole world within a couple of months. It’s not the virulence or fatality, but the infectivity of the new virus – also known as SARS-CoV-2 – that has set off a global frenzy.