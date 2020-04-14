Rangers and Pakistan Army distribute ration among needy

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Army on Monday distributed ration bags and other essential items among the daily wagers and needy residents of UC-31 Zia colony, S.F.T, UC-13, Landhi and area of Maleer facing difficulties due to the lockdown imposed to contain the advancement of coronavirus.

The officials of paramilitary force also created awareness about adoption of precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19, said a statement.

More than two thousands ration bags distributed among the people of Uc-13 and Uc-31.

Residents appreciated efforts of Rangers for distribution of ration among needy in this difficult hour.