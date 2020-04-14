Lockdown not applicable to mosques, congregational prayers to begin: ulema

A meeting of ulema and religious scholars from across the country on Tuesday said congregational prayers for the five daily prayers and the Friday prayers would be held in mosques from now, adding however that precautionary measures advised by the government will be implemented.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman said that Tarawih prayers and Itikaf will continue as per schedule. He called on people coming to mosques to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, Mufti Taqi Usmani urged the government to not arrest people from within mosques. “All those who have been arrested [for coming to mosques] should be released,” he said.

He called on worshippers to wear masks and perform ablution at their homes before coming to the mosques. “Remove prayer mats from mosques and ensure sanitisers are available,” he instructed mosque administrators.

Mufti Usmani said that people were not implementing the government’s guidelines of any more than five people offering prayers in mosques.