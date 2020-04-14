PM Imran extends lockdown for the next two weeks

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that in continuation of the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus, schools and public places will remain closed for the next two weeks.

He said certain industries such as construction will be opened, beginning tomorrow.

“We got to this decision with the consent of all the provincial chief secretaries and chief ministers,” he said, adding: “There is about an 89% consensus on which industries to reopen and which not to.”