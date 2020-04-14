PM Imran extends lockdown for the next two weeks

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that in continuation of the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus, schools and public places will remain closed for the next two weeks.He said certain industries such as construction will be opened, beginning tomorrow. “We got to this decision with the consent of all the provincial chief secretaries and chief ministers,” he said, adding: “There is about an 89% consensus on which industries to reopen and which not to.”It means all other businesses, transport, schools and public places will remain closed for the next weeks — until April 30. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran said that the provincial government can take decision about the lockdown according to their needs. “Owing to the restrictions we imposed, the did not spread as expected in the country as we have far less cases and deaths in the country compared to what had been projected,” he said. Imran addressed the nation after chairing the Federal Cabinet Meeting and the National Coordinaation Committee (NCC) meeting on Tuesday. The meetings reviewed the COVID-19 and the economic situation in the country. Prime Minister Imran calls it a partial lockdown.