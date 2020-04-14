North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles

North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles Tuesday towards the sea, according to the South’s military, with analysts saying Pyongyang was demonstrating the breadth of its arsenal.

The “multiple projectiles” fired from Munchon in the east of the country were believed to be “short-range cruise missiles”, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The weapons flew more than 150 kilometres (93 miles) off the North’s east coast, the JCS said.

If confirmed, it would be North Korea’s first cruise missile launch since June 2017, said a South Korean defence official.

The launches came a day before North Korea marks the 108th birthday of its late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. They also came a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections.

In recent weeks, North Korea has test-launched a variety of missiles and other weapons amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the United States. Last month, it fired nine ballistic missiles in four rounds of tests, according to analysts.

It is unusual for Pyongyang to launch cruise missiles, and most of the weapons it had tested recently were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells.

With Tuesday’s launches, North Korea was demonstrating that it had “various options” when it came to weapons delivery systems.