Governor Sindh reviews lockdown situation in Thatta

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has reviewed the lockdown situation in Thatta during his one-day visit to the city.

The governor who reached Thatta today reviewed the quarantine centre established for COVID-19 patients. He also visited the Ehsaas Kafalat programme center in Makli to monitor arrangements.

Imran Ismail also ordered authorities to maintain social distancing within the needy families coming to receive cash or ration distribution. The visit comes after it was revealed that the district administration of Thatta had distributed expired ration among needy people.

The visit comes days after media reports claiming the district administration has distributed expired ration among started to surface on both social and mainstream media.

According to the reports, the distributed bags were older more than a decade and were expired at least in 2008. The revelation was made after the condition of those who consumed the food worsened.

The affectees said despite informing the police, no case into the matter has been registered against the responsible who provided expired ration and put their lives at stake.

On contact, the Deputy Commission Thatta, he refused to comment on the matter. The people have demanded of the Sindh government to take notice of the issue.