Tele-School Channel to help in promoting literacy: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Tele-School Channel will help in promoting literacy across the country.

Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter today (Tuesday) and said that the education process of the students is suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

In another Tweet, she asserted that from today Pakistan Television has started a regular Tele-school broadcast, launched by the Ministry of Education and Information and Broadcasting jointly.

آج صبح آٹھ بجے سے پی ٹی وی نے ٹیلی اسکول نشریات کا باقاعدہ آغاز کر دیا گیا ہے۔وزارت تعلیم اور اطلاعات کے اشتراک سے شروع یہ منصوبہ عمران خان کے ملک میں تعلیم کے فروغ کے وژن کا مظہر ہے۔2/1#COVID2019 #Teleschool — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 14, 2020

کرونا وباء کے باعث بچوں کا تعلیمی عمل معطل ہے۔اس چینل کے ذریعے گھر بیٹھے بچے اور دیگر طالب علم تدریسی عمل سے استفادہ کریں گے۔2/2#COVID2019 #PMIK #StayAtHomeSaveLives #Teleschool — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 14, 2020

She said out of school children, who are unable to go to school for any reason, can also take advantage of this project. She said its transmissions can be viewed through satellite and antenna from eight in the morning to six in the evening.

She further maintained that children of far flung areas and students can benefit from this teaching and learning source.